EXMO Coin Trading Up 3.3% This Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $66,832.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00063828 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.