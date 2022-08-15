ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $71,254.43 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $71,254.43 and $3.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

