Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.91.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$50.96.

Insider Activity

About Exchange Income

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

