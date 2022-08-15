Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Exchange Income stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

