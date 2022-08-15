Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Evotec Price Performance

ETR:EVT opened at €26.88 ($27.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.34. Evotec has a 52-week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($46.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

