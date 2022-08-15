Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.41.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

