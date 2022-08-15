Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inari Medical worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Price Performance
Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.
Inari Medical Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.