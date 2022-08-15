Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 3,373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $79.34. 106,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,471. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

