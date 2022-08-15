Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 137,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

