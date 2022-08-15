Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.