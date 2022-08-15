Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

