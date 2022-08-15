Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 4,839 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $393.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

