Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.74. 264,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.