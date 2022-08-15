Evercore ISI Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $50.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 51.9 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 334,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,271. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $625.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,426,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

