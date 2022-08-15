ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Raised to $5.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.13. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

