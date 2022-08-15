ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.74. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

