Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Era Swap (ES) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Era Swap has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $50,083.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,083.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

