EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

