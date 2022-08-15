EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$85.50

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

EQB Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

