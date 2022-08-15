Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of EPHYW traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.22. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 1.59.

