EpiK Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $266,143.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
