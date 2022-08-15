EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $227.75 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00005283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $227.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 997,184,106 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

