Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

