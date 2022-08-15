Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 6.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.33. 214,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,013,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Enovix Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

