Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.18. 166,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,875. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$554.22 million and a P/E ratio of -26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

