Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,479. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

