Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Enel Chile Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,479. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Enel Chile Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.
Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
