Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.68

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $31.01. Embecta shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 3,230 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Embecta Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

