Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Bumble accounts for 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bumble Stock Up 3.9 %

Bumble stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 34,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

