Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 100 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $354.77. 27,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,328,622 shares of company stock valued at $28,473,212. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

