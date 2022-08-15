Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

