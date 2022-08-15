Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ELEEF opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

