Electroneum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,386.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $108,386.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,926,272,082 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

