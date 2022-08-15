Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

