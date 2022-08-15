Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.18 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

