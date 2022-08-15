Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,040,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,585,000 after purchasing an additional 175,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

