Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 44,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,762. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

