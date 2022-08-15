Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Edesa Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 44,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,762. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
