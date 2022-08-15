Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ecoark Price Performance

ZEST opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Ecoark has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecoark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecoark by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecoark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

Further Reading

