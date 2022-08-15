eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $883.18 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,143,110,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

