Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 129,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

