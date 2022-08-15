Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,625,060.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,480 shares of company stock worth $13,538,730 over the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $108.42 on Monday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.