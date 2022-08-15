Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Up 7% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,766.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

