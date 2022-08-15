DRIFE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,767.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $754,970.70 and $58,767.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,048.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00066038 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 715,917,263 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

