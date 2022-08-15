Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DREUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.