Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Short Interest Update

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

