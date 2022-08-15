Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRX. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

Drax Group Stock Performance

LON DRX opened at GBX 723.50 ($8.74) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 714.74.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

Drax Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

