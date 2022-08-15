Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 624.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $37.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. Dowa has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.