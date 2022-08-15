Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 624.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $37.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. Dowa has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.
Dowa Company Profile
