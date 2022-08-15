Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 0.4 %

DOMO stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.