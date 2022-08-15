Dohj LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $302,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

