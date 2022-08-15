Dohj LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.42. 38,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

