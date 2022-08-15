Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.42. 247,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.